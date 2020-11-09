Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 491.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 887,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,915,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

