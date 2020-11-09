Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $11,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $209.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $210.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

