Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.