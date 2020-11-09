Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

