Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,791.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. 140166 increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

