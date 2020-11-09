Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,791.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,478.37. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

