Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,478.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

