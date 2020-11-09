Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $370,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

