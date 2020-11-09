Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 40,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 56.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 62.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,791.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,478.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.