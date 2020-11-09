Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYX. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.53.

NYSE AYX opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,456 shares of company stock worth $14,627,306. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

