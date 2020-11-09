AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.92.

AMCX stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.