Amdocs (DOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

