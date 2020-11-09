American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.