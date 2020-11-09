American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

