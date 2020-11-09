Analysts Expect NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetSTREIT.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.14 on Friday. NetSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

