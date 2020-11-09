Analyzing Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allot Communications and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allot Communications currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Allot Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Intrusion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allot Communications and Intrusion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $110.10 million 3.22 -$8.66 million ($0.32) -31.44 Intrusion $13.64 million 12.85 $4.47 million $0.28 36.96

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications. Allot Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allot Communications and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -7.34% -7.68% -4.80% Intrusion 5.88% 44.12% 9.06%

Risk & Volatility

Allot Communications has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intrusion beats Allot Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

