Analyzing Trilogy Metals (TMQ) and Its Competitors

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Trilogy Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals N/A 13.44% 12.61% Trilogy Metals Competitors -18.87% -13.49% -1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trilogy Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Trilogy Metals Competitors 736 2837 2643 96 2.33

Trilogy Metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Trilogy Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trilogy Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trilogy Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals N/A -$27.91 million -8.19 Trilogy Metals Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 42.93

Trilogy Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trilogy Metals. Trilogy Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trilogy Metals beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

