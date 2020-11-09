Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (AND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.50 million.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$47.30 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$49.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AND shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

