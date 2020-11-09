Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $389.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $389.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.27.

ANTM opened at $313.32 on Friday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.52 and a 200-day moving average of $274.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

