Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APHA. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.80.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$8.29.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

