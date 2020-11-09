Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

