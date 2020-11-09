Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,740 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Appian by 96.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 105,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.