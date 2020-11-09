Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,288 shares of company stock worth $292,420 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

