Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $14.88 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after acquiring an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,530.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

