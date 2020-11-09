Arbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,759.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,791.82. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.