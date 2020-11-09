Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

