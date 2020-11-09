Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Purchases 403,858 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 403,858 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £20,192.90 ($26,382.15).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Michael de Villiers sold 500,858 shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £30,051.48 ($39,262.45).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 5.35 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.76. The company has a market cap of $61.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09).

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

