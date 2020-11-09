AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AMK opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,801 shares of company stock valued at $556,150. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.