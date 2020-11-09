ATB Capital Increases Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$46.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$38.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.42. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 1.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.