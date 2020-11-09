AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of ATRC opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

