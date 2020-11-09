ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

ATA stock opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.