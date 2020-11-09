ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) PT Raised to C$28.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

ATA opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.95 million. Equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

