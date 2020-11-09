AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

