AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

