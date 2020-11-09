AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 5.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 79,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 72,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 33,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

