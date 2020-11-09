Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.77 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 231,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 211,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 327,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.