AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of AVRO opened at $14.69 on Friday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $535.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 43.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

