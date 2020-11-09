AVROBIO’s (AVRO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $535.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 43.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

