Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $127.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $701,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,344 shares of company stock worth $11,385,480 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

