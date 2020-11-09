Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

AAXN opened at $122.59 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,385,480 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

