Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAXN. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $122.59 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,344 shares of company stock worth $11,385,480 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

