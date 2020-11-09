B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 490,000 Shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) Stock

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,939,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 820,297 shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,293,202.67.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II by 0.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

