B. Riley Raises SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Price Target to $7.00

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMTC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get SMTC alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. SMTC has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 million, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.30.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SMTC by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 872.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMTC by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.