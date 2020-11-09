B. Riley Raises TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $40.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC cut TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

