Baader Bank Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.23 ($35.56).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €25.60 ($30.12) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.53 and its 200 day moving average is €24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

