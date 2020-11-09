Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 83,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.