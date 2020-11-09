Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

