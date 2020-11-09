Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

