Bank of America Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Underperform

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

