Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bankinter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
